Surgoinsville– Disney’s “Frozen JR.” is playing at Surgoinsville Middle School December 13 at 6:30 p.m. and December 15 at 3:30 p.m. The spectacular 60-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. The 5th-8th grade cast includes 40 students led by Robin and Josh Fritts, Jeff Klepper, and Staci Knipp. Advanced reserved seating tickets go on sale December 9 at Surgoinsville Middle School for $5 each.
“Our students have been rehearsing since September to put on a spectacular performance full of singing, dancing, action, laughs, and special effects,” said Co-Director Josh Fritts.
Do you want to build a snowman? You’ll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time! Join Anna, Elsa, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. With its empowering message of love and understanding, “Frozen JR.” is sure to melt your heart!
For information on purchasing tickets please visit http://sms.hck12.net/ or call 423-345-2252 for reservations.
Disney’s “Frozen JR.”is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International 423 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019. Phone: (212)541-4684 Fax: (212)397-4684 For more information about licensing “Frozen JR.”or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.
Surgoinsville Middle School Musical Theater has performed several shows over the past few decades. Most recently SMS students have performed “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” “Peter Pan Jr.,” and “Getting to Know...Footloose” under the direction of husband and wife co-directors, Josh and Robin Fritts. This small rural school represents its community well by encouraging performance, dedication and teamwork among cast members in pursuit of a common goal greater than the individual.
Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.
MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials, and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 professional, community, and school theatres in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.
MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.