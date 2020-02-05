The cats are at it again: Residents fume over felines running loose

The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen were again presented with an unusual situation at their January meeting, as two residents complained about an ongoing problem with a neighbor’s large number of cats running loose throughout the neighborhood.
The same citizens brought the matter before the board at October’s meeting as well.
“They’ve been down there and cleaned up the place, but the cats come over and are in our garage, they’re on our cars, they’re on our boats,” the first resident said in October. “You wouldn’t believe. This has been going on for about three or four years, and we can’t get nothing done.”
At the October BMA meeting, Deal explained that this situation has been a problem for a while. These two residents had been in contact with Deal, the Church Hill Police Department and the Church Hill Animal Control. Deal had even worked out a contract with the Hawkins Co. Humane Society to bring the nuisance cats to the shelter.
However, Deal explained that the city animal control workers stopped doing this because the nuisance neighbor would go back to the shelter and retrieve the animals.
“She (the owner of the animals) has been cited into court as recently as June for three violations: she was cited in for ‘animals running at large,’ ‘animals not vaccinated’, and I think there was one of the animals that was in heat, and it wasn’t confined,” CHPD Chief Chad Mosley said in October.
He went on to add that members of the police department have been personally working with the owner of the cats to come up with a solution.
At January’s meeting, the topic was again brought up after a discussion of the city’s plan to expand Derrick Park.
“We were told that they couldn’t afford to keep taking the dogs—and cats, too—down to Rogersville (to the Humane Society),” the first resident said. “Then, all of a sudden this (an article about park expansion) comes up in the paper, and you can afford anything. That’s what I don’t understand.”
“I think we’ve been very conservative on what we afford in this city,” Mayor Dennis Deal replied. “It isn’t about taking the animals down there (to the Humane Society), it’s that, when we take them there, someone goes and gets them, and the taxpayers paid for it.”
“We sent about 60 some dogs one year,” the resident added.
“That was cats,” Mosley said, confused. Both he and Deal noted that there had been no documented problem with stray dogs recently.
“No, this was dogs—I mean cats,” the resident clarified.
“I’ve had an animal control officer down there multiple times, and he tells me that there’s no more cats,” Mosley said. “I’ve talked to the owner, and she said she does not want any cats and she has no cats.”
“She was out there playing with them yesterday,” the second resident countered.
Taking the matter to court
When the first resident explained that she planned to take up the matter in Church Hill municipal court, Mosley explained that the resident missed her court date.
“They missed court—the court date was last week,” Mosley said to Deal. “She (the judge) dismissed it because they (the residents) weren’t there.”
The residents also accused the neighbor of numerous other things, such as lying to a judge about the number occupants of her home, which she rents; hiding the nuisance dogs when animal control or police officers come around; and getting more cats after agreeing in court to give up all of her cats.
In the end, City Attorney William Phillips II held a private meeting with the residents after the BMA meeting in hopes of reaching a solution to the problem.
