SNEEDVILLE — A packed house of the GOP faithful attended the 2020 Lincoln Day Dinner of the Hancock Co. Republican Party last Saturday evening at Treadway Vol. Fire Department.
Speakers included, guest of honor, U.S. Congressman Phil Roe, State Rep. Gary Hicks, and State Sen. Frank Niceley. In addition, a number of candidates for the House of Representatives seat being vacated by the retiring Roe were on hand, along with candidates for U.S. Senator from Tennessee who are vying for the seat being vacated by the retiring Lamar Alexander.
The Hancock Eagle was there (and proud to again be a sponsor of the annual event!) and snapped lots of photos. Due to space restrictions in this week’s issue, however, we regretfully will have to publish those photos and a complete account of the event in the Eagle’s March 20 edition.
