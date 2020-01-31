FEB. 1
FREE SMOKE DETECTORS: sponsored by Sneedville First Baptist and American Red Cross, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. If you would like for us to come to your residence, please send us a message including your name, address, an how many you would like installed. You can also contact the church office on Wednesday afternoons after 12 p.m. https://www.sneedvillefirst.org/ or 423-733-4234.
FEB. 20
BEGINNING BEEKEEPER SHORT COURSE/OPEN HOUSE: hosted by Clinch Valley Beekeepers Association of Hancock Co., at the Treadway Fire Hall, 189 Hwy 131, Treadway, from 1 until 4 p.m. The course is free and door prizes will be given out. For more information call Jr Snelson 423-626-5538.
MARCH 7
LINCOLN DAY DINNER: hosted by Hancock Co. Republican Party, Treadway VFD Community Room, 6 p.m.
MARCH 20
HCMHS CAREER FAIR at the HCMHS Gymnasium: from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. If your business would like to participate, please contact Jessica Martin or Tara Marion at 423-733-4611 or Jessica.m.martin@tn.gov or tara.marion@hcsk12.com.
APRIL 4
AWAKEN YOUTH EVENT: Hancock Co. High School, beginning at 6 p.m.
BINGO FUNDRAISER: hosted by Chesnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept., at the Old High School Gym, beginning at 6 p.m.
MAY 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIANS FIRST HORSE SHOW: at Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Road, Thorn Hill, TN. Gates open at 3 p.m., opening ceremony at 5 p.m. For more information call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
