ROGERSVILLE – District 6 Commissioner Rick Brewer, who was also elected as the new Chairman at the Sept. 23 meeting of the Hawkins Co. Commission, introduced a resolution that would have reduced the wheel tax by $10 beginning June 1. 2020. This would have brought the total cost of purchasing a car tag to $86.
As the Review reported in Brewer to introduce resolution calling for $10 reduction in Wheel Tax, the Commission originally voted to raise the wheel tax by $40 in June of 2017. At the time, they stipulated that $30 of that amount would go into the county’s general fund, with the remaining $10 going into a public safety reserve.
Brewer’s resolution would have stipulated that only $20 go into the general fund and $10 into the public safety fund.
However, he soon pulled it after several other Commissioners opposed it.
In order to pass, the resolution would have had to receive at least a two-thirds majority vote, or 14 votes, in two consecutive meetings.
Brewer planned to lower the tax by $5This comes after Brewer, as reported in Commission approves budget with Wheel Tax intact, filed a resolution that he intended to introduce at the Aug. 26 Commission meeting to cut the wheel tax by $5. However, Commissioner Mike Herrell, who was Chairman at the time, told the board that Brewer had asked the resolution to be pulled because his health did not allow him to attend the meeting. Had this resolution been introduced and passed, following the same rules stated above, it would have brought the cost of a car tag to $91.
$10 reduction would mean $500,000 less in revenueDistrict 6 Commissioner Larry Clonce was the first to speak out in opposition to the resolution.
“A $10 cut (to the wheel tax), is approximately a $500,000 cut in revenue,” he said. “Our fire department, according to an article in The Rogersville Review lately, states that most of the equipment is outdated, and personal gear that used to cost $1,500 now costs $10,000. If we don’t keep those fire departments going, your personal property and income tax is going to go up.”
The article Clonce mentioned, titled Firemen tell Commission much of their equipment is old, substandard” can be found at http://www.therogersvillereview.com/rogersville/article_86ed6522-403a-5acd-a707-c2cc715f40dd.html.
“The Sheriff’s Department has lost 74 employees in the last 24 months because of low starting wages,” he added.
Clonce also cited numerous repairs throughout the county that need to be made in addition to the cost of the Industrial Board and the fact that money has been taken from the education budget in recent years.
“There’s just too many unknowns to go cut this budget at this time,” he said. “I feel like a ‘no’ vote tonight is a ‘no’ vote on a property tax increase in two years down the line.”
Commission might revisit this in the future“We worked on this budget day in and day out,” added District 4 Commissioner Valerie Goins. “We felt like we had a good budget. Our deficit at the end was around $8,000. Now, it actually came out a little better than that. If we take this $10 away, like he (Clonce) said, that’s $500,000 we go in the hole. I feel that, at this point in time, we don’t know what our revenue is going to be next year in June. Our revenue could be less than we’ve anticipated because we could go into recession. Gas prices increased over the last week. We don’t know what we’re headed for.”
She also noted that she doesn’t enjoy paying the wheel tax but feels that it is necessary.
“We do need all of these services, and we have to take those tax dollars to pay for these services,” she said. “Maybe we can look at this again when we do the budget next year and see if our rainy-day-fund is large enough. Our rainy-day-fund is supposed to be around 32 percent — that’s ideal. That’s where we are now. I feel that we need to keep our rainy-day-fund. We don’t want to be operating in the negative like we were a couple of years ago.”
District 4 Commissioner Dawson Fields noted that he previously voted ‘no’ against the wheel tax each time it came up for a vote. However, he noted at the Sept. 23 meeting that the funds gathered from the tax may be necessary for future expenditures.
“We’ve got so many things, and we don’t know what anything’s going to cost yet,” he said.
He then suggested pulling or tabling the resolution and “waiting until we get some answers on some other stuff.”
“It may be that we can do this (lower the wheel tax) after we find out what some other stuff is going to cost,” he said.
With that being said, Brewer asked to pull the resolution.
