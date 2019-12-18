ROGERSVILLE — A complaint regarding a possible early morning prowler at a location on Carters Valley Road last week led to the arrest of a Surgoinsville man who was found in a crawl space underneath the residence.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Cpl. Mark Harrell said in a report that the complainant reported about 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2019, that she could hear someone under her house and that whomever it was was pushing on the drain pipe under her bathroom sink.
The woman said that she feared for the safety of herself and her granddaughter.
Upon arrival, Cpl. Harrell said that the complainant took him into the bathroom where he could hear “a person humming under the residence”.
Outside, Harrell said he could see that the access door to the crawl space was ajar.
Opening the door, Harrell discovered a man identified as Rickey Shane Davis, 38, of Stanley Valley Road, sitting just inside the door.
A check on Davis’ background through the NCIC system showed an active warrant for his arrest for violation of probation out of Hawkins County.
Davis was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, plus the outstanding warrant for VOP.
He was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail and was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
