MULBERRY GAP — Lyde E. Ramsey, age 96, of the Mulberry Gap Community, Sneedville, TN, was born April 12, 1923, and died peacefully on March 7, 2020.
He professed faith in Christ at an early age and later joined Mulberry Gap Missionary Baptist Church where he served as church clerk. He was a member of F&AM Masonic Lodge, where he served as Master of the lodge. He was also a member of the OES Chapter #443 and served as Worthy Patron. One of his proudest moments during that time was having the honor of escorting his beautiful Grand Esther (his wife, Martha Gladys Ramsey) at Grand Chapter.
He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy and served three years in the Pacific aboard the USS Yorktown (CV-10). He was discharged Christmas Day, 1945, and on February 4, 1946, married the love of his life, Martha Gladys Louthan. Together they had four children; Sandra Elaine, Patrician Lynn, Lyde Everette and Richard Eugene Ramsey.
He co-owned and operated L&L Barber Shop at Jonesville, Virginia, for over 22 years. He also owned and operated Ramsey Lumber Company, and loved taking care of his farm and cattle up until his retirement.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 70 years, Martha Gladys Ramsey; father and mother, Eugene H. and Edna M. Livesay Ramsey; brothers, Aaron, Grover (“Boots”), Allen (“Bid”) and Cecil; sister, Mabel R. Bales; infant sister, Helen; half-brother, Rex Blessing; mother-in-law, Maude Pendleton Louthan, whom he loved dearly; and son-in-law, James N. Seal.
Survivors include his children, Sandra, Lynn (Jim), Everette (Donna) and Rick Ramsey; grandchildren, Kenny, Kandi, Katrina, Daphne, Stephanie, Kelly, Rebekah, Kim, Steven and Eric; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mirian Ramsey and Dorothy Louthan; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends that he loved.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and a role model to us all.
A special thank you to Kay Trent Brooks and Sabra Lawson for their dedication, love and care of Dad.
His favorite quote was: “Life is a mystery to be lived — not a problem to be solved.”
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Mulberry Gap Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Jones officiating.
Interment, with military honors, followed in the Lyde E. and Martha G. Ramsey Community Cemetery.
The family received friends at the church prior to the service.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.