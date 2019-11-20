ROGERSVILLE — For the last two weeks, Rogersville Middle School’s Jr. Beta Club has sponsored a food drive for the school’s Family Resource Center. The food collected this year will be donated in honor of Director of Schools Matt Hixson for Director’s Appreciation Day. The students donated 1,605 items to the Resource Center. Mr. Hixson visited RMS and thanked the students for all their hard work and how honored he was that it was done in his name for Director’s Appreciation.
