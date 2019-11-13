Nov. 14
ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: Price Public Community Center, Rogersville. Biscuits and coffee at 6 a.m. Boe Beech will have the program of Scripture, Devotion and Prayer beginning at 6:30 a.m.
HERITAGE BEEKEEPERS, Shepherds Center, 306 Main St., Rogersville, from 6-9 p.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN, noon, Occasions on the Square.
Nov. 16
HAWKINS CO. CANCER SUPPORT GROUP CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: National Guard Armory, Rogersville, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Proceeds from HCCSG Booth and Food Sales go to assist cancer patients in Hawkins Co. $50 a spot for vendors, if interested call Hawkins253csgrp@charter.net or Kathy at 423-921-2455, or Teresa at 423-754-3712.
FANTASTIC THANKSGIVING MEAL at Boozy Creek Community Center: 1989 Shelleys Rd., Bristol, Va., beginning at 4 p.m. Serving turkey and ham with traditional sides, homemade dessert, and drink.
Nov. 17
SINGING with Sacred Calling at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church: on Clouds Creek Rd., Rogersville. Everyone is invited. Pastor, Jeremy Elkins.
Nov. 18
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD meeting, Rogersville City Hall, at 1 p.m.
THE HAWKINS CO. HEALTH COUNCIL: will meet Monday, from 12-1 p.m. at the Hawkins Co. Health Department conference room, at 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville.
Nov. 19
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
THREAD AND THIMBLE QUILT GUILD: at First Christian Church, Parker Dr., Morristown, beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Nov. 22-23
CRAFT SHOW: American Legion Auxiliary Unit-21, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. For Project Serving our Soldiers. For more information call 423-272-6843.
Nov. 23
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: St. Paul’s Church, Kingsport, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Lunch from Rhett’s Pit Barbeque will be available from 11:30 until 1:30 for $10 a plate. Admission is free. All sorts of gifts, holiday décor, and homemade baked goods.
Nov. 26
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 30
BENEFIT WORSHIP SERVICE: for William Gibson (who suffered a serious fall) at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, on Clouds Creek Rd., Rogersville, from 6:30 p.m. Everyone welcome. Jeremy Elkins, Pastor.
Dec. 1
REVIVAL: with Rev. Logan Heatherly and Rev. Jimmy Jarnigan, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, on Clouds Creek Rd., Rogersville. Everyone welcome. Pastor, Jeremy Elkins.
Dec. 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 3
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Dec. 8
SINGING: with The Mike Gibson Singers, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 10
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Dec. 17
Dec. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 14
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Jan. 21
Feb. 18
March 17
April 21
