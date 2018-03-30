CHURCH HILL — Cherokee completed the sweep over cross-county rival Volunteer on the baseball diamond Tuesday. The Chiefs had turned back Volunteer 7-0 Monday at Cherokee (5-6, 3-2) but the victory Tuesday was much closer as the visitors edged the Falcons 3-2.
Cherokee’s Nick Collins and JaPheth Curtsinger delivered back-to-back hits in the first inning to give the visitors an early 1-0 advantage. The Chiefs tacked on an unearned run in the third inning and Collins doubled and added the game winner on freshman Tucker Owens sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.
The Chiefs’ coach Matt Carter said he was a little nervous until the final out but just tried to stay calm, cool and collected as his team delivered another Big Seven Conference victory.
“We had Nick Collins and JaPheth Curtsinger right there in the first inning and then we got Collins to third base and our freshman Tucker (Owen) came in there and did his job with a deep fly ball,” said Carter. “I’m really proud of the guys.”
Cherokee’s Steve Owen started on the mound and went three innings before giving way to senior Bronson Shipley who retired the Falcons in order in three of four innings of work.
“Bronson Shipley came back to the program after taking a year off to focus on basketball and he has been absolutely tremendous for us,” added Carter. “He has come in for us in big situations and like I’ve said he has ice in his veins.
“He throws strikes and keeps people off balance and if our defense plays the way we have the last two games we’re going to be tough to beat.”
The Chiefs’ defense kept the Falcons from scoring in the fifth inning when Ethan Sargent got aboard on an error and Alex Wilson singled to left field before the Falcons’ Gabe Bass grounded out to end the threat.
“I thought both teams played a solid game tonight,” noted the Chiefs’ coach. “We played our style, small ball and I’m happy for the boys.”
Volunteer would score their two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Aaron Wills was hit by a pitch, Alex Wilson bunted Wills to second base and Gabe Bass got aboard on an error to plate courtesy runner Rylan Greene.
Bass added the second run when Eli Dixon grounded out and the Falcons had a chance to add to their lead when they loaded the bases before Heath Douthat flied out to first base to end the threat.
Volunteer’s Dixon, who is only a junior, was the losing pitcher but drew rave reviews from both coaches.
“He pitched an outstanding game,” noted Carter. “He had us off balance with that breaking ball for strikes and it was tough for our guys to sit back on it.”
Volunteer coach Chuck McLain said the game was a lot different defensively than they were able to produce earlier in the season and he was very proud of Dixon’s effort.
“Eli came out and pitched his butt off,” said McLain. “He’s not a big velocity guy but just keeps people off stride and our defense for the most part backed him up.
“We had a lot of intensity and passion for the game today that I had not seen in previous games. I had called a 2:30 practice today and when I got here they had already been out here for two hours on their own. I’m really proud of that.”
Cherokee 101 001 0 — 3 5 2
Volunteer 020 000 0 — 2 3 3
Steve Owen, Bronson Shipley (4) and Dylan Johnson. Eli Dixon and Aaron Wills. WP – Owen. LP – Dixon. 2B – C 1 (Nick Collins).
