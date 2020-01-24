SNEEDVILLE — The Claiborne County Bulldogs visited the Hancock County Indians on Friday night, Jan. 3, 2020, and came away with a 71-54 victory.
The Bulldogs used an explosive first quarter to build a 20-5 lead and the Indians couldn’t cut into the deficit.
Hunter Hatfield led the Indians with 14 points. Brady Johnson added 11 and Joe Ferguson had 9.
In JV action against the Bulldogs, it was Hancock County Boys 38, Claiborne County 23.
Dawson Yount accounted for 13 of the points.
