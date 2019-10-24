SURGOINSVILLE — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Surgoinsville man who has not been seen by his family since Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Jerry Qualls, 63, reportedly was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on that date when he left home driving a dark blue 2016 Dodge 2500 4-door pickup.
Qualls reportedly has some health issues which he takes medication for.
Persons who may have seen Qualls, or who know of his whereabouts, are asked to contact the Surgoinsville Police Department at 423-345-2316 or your nearest law enforcement agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.