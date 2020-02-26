Rogersville, TN (37857)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening. Overcast late. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%.