THROUGH FEB. 28
SIGN-UPS for beginner keyboard lessons, at the Hancock Co. Public Library. Classes are free for children 6-17. Classes will be held March 5-14, from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Instructor is Maurita Cook, sign up sheets can be picked up at the library.
FEB. 27
HANCOCK CO. BOARD OF EDUCATION will interview the first group of three candidates for the position of Director of Schools, in the School System’s office (Director of Schools), beginning at 6 p.m. Public welcome to attend.
FEB. 28
HANCOCK CO. BOARD OF EDUCATION will interview the second group of three candidates for the position of Director of Schools, in the School System’s office (Director of Schools), beginning at 6 p.m. Public welcome to attend.
FEB. 29
MOBILE 3D MAMMOGRAM at Walgreens, Sneedville, from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Participants must meet the following criteria for screening: be 40 years of age or older, no current breast problems, no personal history of breast cancer, climb stairs independently, at least one year since last screening, and inform staff if you have implants. Insurance is filed for each participant, women with no insurance need to call to qualify for grant funding. To schedule appointment, call 865-305-9753. Appointment is required.
MAR. 1
SINGING with Dave Seratt, at New Life Baptist Church, Bean Station, 11 a.m. Jimmie Hubbard, Pastor.
MAR. 6
BINGO for Hope for Hancock, at Sneedville Community Center, 6 p.m. Sponsored by Sneedville Medical Center.
HANCOCK CO. BOARD OF EDUCATION meeting, 7 p.m., Director of Schools office. Public welcome to attend.
MARCH 7
LINCOLN DAY DINNER, hosted by Hancock Co. Republican Party, Treadway VFD Community Room, 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, email Bobby Johnson at bobjohnson156@yahoo.com, or call 423-300-2130, 423-300-2132, or 423-733-8576.
MARCH 8
SINGING: War Creek Community Church holds services Sundays at 11 a.m. On March 8, a gospel singing will be featured with the He’s Alive Trio and others. The church is located at 697 War Creek Road, in the Eidson community. Rev. Danny Ogle is the Pastor.
MARCH 20
HCMHS CAREER FAIR at the HCMHS Gymnasium, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. If your business would like to participate, please contact by phone Jessica Martin or Tara Marion at 423-733-4611, or by email, Jessica.m.martin@tn.gov or tara.marion@hcsk12.com.
APRIL 4
AWAKEN YOUTH EVENT, Hancock Co. High School, beginning at 6: p.m.
BINGO FUNDRAISER, hosted by Chesnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept., at the Old High School Gym, Sneedville, 6 p.m.
MAY 1
REGISTRATION FOR SUMMER READING PROGRAM “IMAGINE YOUR STORY”, begins at Hancock Co. Public Library. Programs will be held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m.: May 26, June 2, June 9, June 16, June 23, and June 30. Free and all children are welcome!
MAY 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIANS FIRST HORSE SHOW, Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Rd., Thorn Hill, TN. Gates open at 3 pm, opening ceremony at 5 pm. For more information call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
MAY 9
HANCOCK CO HIGH SCHOOL PROM, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.