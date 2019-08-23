I started to have panic attacks around ten years ago. Evidently, my body doesn’t get my mind’s message that I trust God and He’s in control. Why does my body overreact to anxiety? Because it’s affected by sin’s consequences and is imperfect.
The disciples fretted over feeding the people who came to see Jesus. Philip exclaimed that eight months wages wouldn’t be enough to feed so many people. And Andrew questioned Jesus how five loaves and two small fish could feed more than a few. The disciples told Jesus to send the crowds away in order to get some food (Matthew 14:15). Even after watching Him heal many people with different afflictions, it didn’t occur to them that He had divine power to also provide food.
Jesus was sleeping in the boat’s stern when a “furious squall” caused waves to fill the boat (Mark 4:37). The disciples were so afraid that they woke Him and accused Him of not caring if they drowned. He was right there with them, but their anxiousness got the best of them.
Don’t we do the same? We often complain about our situation without asking God for help. Despite believing
that He cares for us and that the Holy Spirit lives within us, we still freak out when we face adversity. We acknowledge that Jesus is Lord and rules over all things--even the weather--and can perform any miracle, but we doubt His willingness to help.
Peter was walking on water toward Jesus and took his eyes off of Him, became afraid, and started to sink. He cried out, “Lord, save me!” (Matthew 14:27-31). Likewise, when we take our eyes off of Jesus and focus on our problems, our anxiety rises and we often end up crying out to Him. Jesus “immediately” reached out His hand and caught Peter. The Lord is ready to help His followers today, too.
Having faith means to trust Jesus. Wholeheartedly believe that He’s in control, has power and authority over everything, and knows all things--even what is happening to you. Believe that He loves you and wants the best for you. Jesus told the disciples to take courage and not be afraid. That’s a common theme throughout the Bible; God repeatedly told Israel’s godly leaders not to fear but to have courage.
Our bodies react to stress differently. Many people, like me, have faith but still experience anxiety. In the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus admitted, “My soul is overwhelmed with sorrow to the point of death” (Mark 14:34). Even Jesus was deeply distressed and troubled (revealing His humanity). “And being in anguish, he prayed more earnestly, and his sweat was like drops of blood falling to the ground” (Luke 22:44). “Hematidrosis” is a condition in which capillary blood vessels that feed the sweat glands rupture from severe stress.
What did Jesus do about His deep anxiety? He prayed to His Father in heaven. Luke recorded that an angel from heaven appeared to Jesus and strengthened Him. Although the Father’s plan for Jesus had to take place, He sent an angel to strengthen Jesus so He could endure His suffering. Similarly, God our Father doesn’t take away our sorrow and problems, but helps us persevere through them.
In this world, you will have trouble, but Jesus offers His peace (John 16:33). He gave encouragement to “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). Peter urged us to “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you” (1 Peter 5:7).
Paul suffered many trials (2Corinthians 11:23-28), and from his experiences, he penned Philippians 4. “The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:5b-7). Furthermore, the Lord Himself proclaimed, “I, even I, am he who comforts you” (Isaiah 51:12).
Are you stressed out? Do you experience anxiety? If yes, what will you do about it?
