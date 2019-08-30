ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Cancer Support Group hosted their annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet on August 24 at Rogersville City Park. The annual event is one of three major fundraising events for the group which provides assistance to local cancer patients through the form of gift cards of other needs that they might need. Their Christmas Bazaar will take place in November at the Rogersville National Guard Armory and a fashion show will take place next spring at Rogersville’s Price Public Community Center. For more information, readers may call 423-327-3946 or email hawkins253csgrp@charter.net.

