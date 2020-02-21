NASHVILLE — The Tenn. Dept. of Human Services is opening its Two-Generation (2Gen) grant process to award up to $50 million in funding to non-profit organizations with experience helping move children and their parents toward educational success and economic security.
TDHS awarded its first 2Gen Grant in 2014 to further the Two-Generation approach of addressing the needs of parents and children at the same time. Since then, Tennessee’s work has become nationally recognized for helping families with 2Gen grants awarded to 34 organizations and educational entities across the state.
These grants are funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and this upcoming Innovation Grant cycle will increase focus on smaller organizations with short-term awards.
“These grants will encourage the innovation we need to create strong families and build a thriving Tennessee,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “The Two-Generation Approach is a critical part of our work every day and we look forward to expanding it with a diverse group of new partners across the state who are committed to making a true impact in their community.”The department requires the services provided by 2Gen grants to be delivered in a manner that increases the economic mobility and well-being for low income families and fosters at least one of TANF ’s four goals including:
• Providing assistance to needy families with children so that they can live in their own homes or the homes of relatives.
• Ending dependence of needy parents on government benefits through work, job preparation, and marriage.
• Preventing and reducing out-of-wedlock pregnancies.
• Promoting the formation and maintenance of two-parent families.
Prior 2Gen grants awards are helping organizations like Agape, Project Return, and the Nurse Family Partnership with East Tennessee State University make a measurable difference in the lives of families. 80% of the families served by Agape in Shelby County are paying rent on time, 72% of the parents served by Project Return in Davidson County found a job within 90 days, and 91% of mothers served by the Nurse Family Partnership in East Tennessee received prenatal care in the first trimester of pregnancy.
Eligible organizations that are interested in applying for an Innovation Grant are encouraged to visit http://www.tn.gov/humanservices/building-a-thriving-tennessee-through-2gen.
Applications will be accepted online until 5 p.m., Central Time on March 10.
No applicant obtains any right to a grant based on submission of an application. The total available funds may not necessarily be divided equally among the applicants, nor will selected applicants be guaranteed the entire amount requested.
The TDHS maintains sole discretion to grant application approvals and the dollar amount of any grant TDHS awards.
Learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services at www.tn.gov/humanservices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.