ROGERSVILLE — A man who allegedly kicked the dash of a vehicle and broke a windshield wiper handle off a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, registered to another woman, because his girlfriend allegedly refused to give him a ride into town, was arrested last week on a vandalism charge, and also on an outstanding warrant for violation of community corrections.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux said in a report that he was dispatched about 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2020, to an address on Longs Bend Road in reference to a possible domestic dispute between Larry Michael Webb, 28, and the female.
While enroute, DesOrmeaux said he saw a male walking near the intersection of Longs Bend Road and Skelton Road whom he recognized to be Webb.
Webb admitted to having “problems” with his girlfriend and that he had just left the residence.
A check through the National Crime Information Computer network (NCIC) revealed that Webb was wanted for violation of community corrections.
DesOrmeaux placed Webb in custody and went to the residence where the woman said that, when he had asked her to take him to town, an argument broke out.
Webb, the woman said, then went outside and kicked the dash and broke a windshield wiper handle off the Jeep Cherokee.
According to the report, deputies could see where the wiper blade had been broken and evidence that the dash had been kicked.
A date for Webb’s appearance in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court had not been set at the time the report was filed.
