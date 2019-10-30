ROGERSVILLE — A 22-year old Rogersville man will remain behind bars in lieu of bond pending a Dec. 13, 2019 hearing in Hawkins Co. Criminal Court after he was arrested last week on two counts of rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery.
Michael Jeremiah Franklin was named in an Oct. 1 Hawkins Co. Grand Jury sealed indictment, and was arrested Friday, Oct. 25 at a residence in Morristown.
He was returned to Hawkins County from the Hamblen Co. Jail by Deputy Stephanie Bolognese.
According to published reports, the charges involve one 12-year old victim and allegedly happened between Dec. 20 - 26, 2017.
Under Tennessee law, rape of a child is Class A felony punishable by 15-25 years per count if the defendant is found guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.