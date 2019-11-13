ROGERSVILLE — This May, the CHS Yearbook Staff will publish their 40th edition of the Keetoowah Yearbook, so the staff members are working to make this the most memorable book yet.
“We are hoping to focus this year’s book on our community,” explained senior Katie Sullivan, who is also this year’s Editor-in-Chief. “We hope it will mean more to our students personally than books in the past.”
To keep things interesting, they are also keeping the book’s theme and cover idea a secret.
Sullivan did note that the staff “did something a little different this year” with the cover, but anyone outside of the staff will have to wait until the big reveal in May to view it.
“To design this year’s book, we’ve spent a lot of time looking back at old yearbooks,” explained Andrea Ferraro, who is the fourth-year yearbook advisor and an English teacher at CHS. “In this edition, we are definitely looking backwards as well as forwards.”
Meet the staffThis year’s yearbook staff consists of Seniors Katie Sullivan, Will Greer, Gracie Linkous, Syd Lilly, Travis Baxley and Alex Hatton; Juniors Destiny Jarnigan, Carson Rice, Emily Travis, and Jessica Rawlings; and Sophomores Megan Taylor, Holly Miller, Sierra Trent and Crystal Hill.
Many of the students are veteran yearbook staff members, and as Ferraro explained, each of them has very different personalities and contribute different talents to the project.
“That’s what is great about yearbook,” she said. “It takes each of their personalities, which are so very different, and there’s a place for everybody. They learn to work with each other through their differences. There are very few organizations in high school that foster that sort of thing, or that are so far reaching as far as the type of students that we get in yearbook.”
“We’re like a patchwork quilt,” Hatton added of the staff.
“This job works well for the kind of team we have,” Baxley explained. “We have members from nearly every school group, whether that be track, band, church members or JROTC members. Together, we know such a wide range of people.”
“Everything is student-run”To come up with this year’s theme, Sullivan explained that each staff member was tasked at the very beginning of the year with drafting ideas for the cover, the theme and a few page designs.
Each member then presented their ideas to the group, and the official design became a compilation of everyone’s ideas.
“We took some ideas from everybody,” she said. “It worked out really well because one person might be good at this, and another person is good at that.”
Ferraro explained that this project is no small undertaking for the staff members.
“Everything we do is student run,” Ferraro said “When they’re setting up these large group photos, here are these 14 students organizing over 200 other students. Any photographer knows that it is nearly impossible to coordinate groups this large.”
Not only do they have to shoot photos and design pages, but they also go out into community businesses to sell ads for the yearbook. Ferraro also explained that the students sell around $10,000 in ads each year. They also manage a roughly $50,000 account that comes from book sales.
Many of these experiences will be valuable for life after high school.
Lilly, Hatton and Rice all explained that they are considering art school after graduation, so learning graphic design through yearbook has been very beneficial. Ferraro explained that the students are also getting a taste of the marketing aspect of design through selling the yearbooks.
Angel BooksTwo years ago, the yearbook staff also started the Angel Books project, which provides yearbooks to seniors who couldn’t otherwise afford them.
The staff works to secure donations from community members so that these students don’t have to pay for their book.
Ferraro explained that any amount of money that is donated towards this project is beneficial, whether it be the cost of an entire yearbook or only a portion of the total cost.
The staff also implemented a payment plan that students and their families can use to pay for their books. This way, students only pay $20 every two months, rather than $80 at once.
Last year’s yearbook staff sold more books than have ever been sold, and Ferraro attributes much of this to the payment plans.
School spirit and senior photos“The thing about the 2020 graduating class is that we’re so much more prideful than classes in the past,” said Travis Baxley, who described himself as the group’s ‘technical’ leader. “We’re so much more involved, and, overall, school spirit is really high this year.”
Syd Lilly also explained that this year’s staff wanted to create a photo of the entire senior class that really represented the students’ personalities rather than using the traditional, group photo where everyone simply congregates on the gym bleachers.
Lilly explained that the photo is meant to look like it was spontaneously taken at a tailgate party, where students are enjoying themselves.
“I think it will be the first senior photo where everyone will be in their element, loving Cherokee,” he said.
“We want to get about ten different students’ trucks in a big semi-circle with a bunch of chairs and blankets,” Baxley added. “We want it to look like a big party.”
A little bit of everyone“This yearbook will mean a lot to me because it represents 40 years of our community,” Sullivan added.
Keeping in line with the idea of ‘community,’ Ferraro also noted that one of the staff’s main goals with this year’s book is to make sure that every single student is well represented and photographed at least twice within the book.
Baxley also explained that the staff makes sure at least one of these photos shows off the student’s personality rather than just their posed yearbook photo. Baxley humorously referred to these posed photos as ‘mugshots.’
“We try to get students equally distributed throughout the book, too,” Baxley said.
“A lot of kids might not feel like a ‘part’ of the school because they don’t play a sport or belong to a club,” Ferraro added. “Through the technology we have, we can figure out how many times each student is pictured. We also want to figure out something about them that they believe to be memorable.”
For CHS’s yearbook staff, every student is a part of the Cherokee community.
