My son-in-law’s relative was telling me the benefits of hormone therapy, and I started chuckling. I was wondering what type of hormone therapy God gave Sarah to become pregnant at the age of 90. After explaining my smirk, her response was, “Who is Sarah?” I replied that Sarah was Abraham’s wife, as recorded in the Bible. “You don’t really believe that stuff, do you?”
Adrenaline rushed through me as I shot an arrow of prayer up, asking God to give me the right words. And I answered, “I do. Do you want to know why?”
“Yeah.”
I remember stating that my husband and I tested the Bible for ourselves, and she asked how we did that. I shared with her examples of doing what the Bible teaches and experiencing good outcomes. I summarized our stories of tithing to the church and how we can’t out-give God. And I acknowledged God’s active presence in my life from answered prayers and miracles.
I was mad at myself because I stumbled over my words, probably because I care about this person. I was certainly caught off-guard and realized I wasn’t as prepared to give a defense of my faith as I thought (1 Peter 3:15). I had previously written about why the Bible is so unique, and yet, I was drawing a blank.
How would you defend the Bible’s credibility?
We know that the Bible is either completely true or else the book is unreliable. You can’t pick and choose what you want to believe. The Holy Spirit inspired forty authors to write about human and earth’s history, the gospel, and doctrinal letters, in compliance with His will. Some authors wrote about the same concepts, but in different time periods. Joshua testified that every good promise God gave has come true and been fulfilled. David claimed God’s promises have been thoroughly tested and he loved them. Paul confirmed that God’s promises were answered (Joshua 23:14-15; Psalm 119:140; 2 Corinthians 1:20). “All your words are true,” David confessed in Psalm 119:160. Diverse, imperfect people wrote without contradictions, over a 1,500-year span.
Yet, what is written in the Bible and how it was comprised does little to persuade unbelievers. They want external proof. This is when it helps to know about the other ancient reliable documents that were discovered, separate from the Bible, which confirm the Bible’s authenticity and truthfulness. Trusted historians from that era verified biblical events. Plus, thousands of Hebrew, Greek, and Latin biblical manuscripts still exist.
Archeological evidence corroborates the historical accuracy of the Bible. Scripture is quite specific with names of people and places, and these same names and structures are being uncovered in new excavations. Furthermore, scientific data does not conflict, but supports biblical accounts, including the worldwide flood and creation’s “intelligent design.”
The Bible’s durability is remarkable. Recorded in Matthew 24:35, Jesus prophesied that “heaven and earth will pass away but my words will never pass away.” The Bible has survived and thrived for over 2,000 years. Peter called it “the living and enduring word of God” (1 Peter 1:23). It’s the most distributed book of all times and yet, the most attacked.
The Chinese government has recently banned all online sales of the Christian Bible. While it’s illegal to own a Bible in Saudi Arabia, North Koreans are imprisoned and tortured for having a copy. Hitler made the Nazis burn as many as they could find. And the Bible is still available, read, and cherished. Satan uses his anti-Christian allies to try to eliminate God’s Word, but never succeeds.
If there were no truth to what the Bible says, it would not have remained in existence and people would not have risked their lives for a book’s message. Millions of people have experienced that the Bible’s principles are trustworthy. Have you discovered for yourself that the Bible is still relevant?
The difference between belief in the Bible and unbelief is experience. Anyone who tests God’s words will personally realize that the Bible is truth and God’s principles are still applicable today. That personal experience is more realistic and convincing than any unbeliever’s protest.
God’s Word is not magical, but is a living power that penetrates a person’s innermost being (Hebrews 4:12). The best method of learning about this power is to read the Bible and earnestly follow Jesus’ instructions (James 1:22).
Experience God instead of just reading about Him. You’ll never regret it.
