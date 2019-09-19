ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Humane Society is working hard to adopt out more dogs and cats, but more keep flooding in to the shelter, including those from emergency rescues.
Good, loving homes are needed NOW, and the shelter is asking local residents to please consider adopting one of these special pets that would just love to have permanent human companions to share their love with.
The Society is currently having an adoption special, with fees for all dogs reduced to $40 with puppies at $65 and ‘Long Term Dogs’ (with the shelter over 90 days) at $30.
All cats and kittens are $30.
"We are a no-kill facility and need all the help we can get," a spokesperson said. "Please come see our dogs and cats. A sampling of some of our dogs are included with this article, or for more information, readers can go to Pet Finder (www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN129.html) and our home site (HCHS | United States | Hawkins County Humane Society).
The shelter is located at 5180 Highway 11W, just north of Rogersville.
Readers may also call 423-272-6538 for more information.
