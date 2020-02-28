Hey y’all! How are y’all?
The auto correct on Microsoft Word does not want to recognize y’all. Goodness, I think that’s worthy of getting together a petition!
‘Y’all’ should be in the best dictionary a person can purchase! Well, anyhoo ... back to my subject, “Don’t Mess with a Southerner.” I am going to write about old time southernisms that southerners use in everyday speech. Down here in the South we are a fired up sort, we will say most anything, especially if we’re mad.
“I’m going to slap you upside the head and pull a knot in your tail,” usually said by southern mamas when they’ve had it with your rambunctious behavior. If you are a kid and your mama says this you better straighten up quick!
“I am going to pull her hair out by the root.” My beautiful, well-coiffed, wouldn’t step out of the house without lipstick mother used to say this when she was livid with someone. My mother went to school at Tusculum University, a university known for its refinements. But if someone got hateful to her she’d smile real pretty like a lady, answer politely and then murmur that underneath her breath when the offending party was out of earshot. She never did actually pull anyone’s hair out by the root, but I hushed up and stood up a little straighter when I heard her say it.
“Meaner than a snake,” said about someone who is, well, meaner than a snake! We have a lot of snakes down here in the south, and I could give a hang what some snake experts have to say ... some snakes are just plain mean and will strike even if unprovoked.
“Uglier than a mud fence,” this can refer to one of either two things; the person doesn’t care in the least about personal hygiene and looks like something the cat dragged home, or it can refer to a person with a mean, “ugly” attitude.
Well y’all, if you are a southerner you recognize and use these southernisms, and if you are not a southerner, now you know what they are.
Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week!
