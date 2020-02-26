Mt. Carmel Mayor, released from jail on bail, resumes duties

Mount Carmel Mayor Christopher Scott “Chris” Jones, who was recently indicted on one count of theft over $250,000, was released from Hawkins Co. jail last Friday, Feb. 21, after making his $100,000 bail.
He had been in jail 12 days by the time he was released, as he was served with the sealed Grand Jury indictment, arrested and booked into the Hawkins Co. Jail on Monday, Feb. 10.
The charges stem from allegations that Jones, 48, stole more than $300,000 from his elderly grandmother’s estate in West Virginia prior to her death in 2016.
During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that between November 2014 and January 2016, Jones allegedly stole the money from his grandmother and her estate by writing checks from her account to himself for false reimbursements.
Jones has stated in published reports that it was his grandmother’s wishes, before her death in 2016, that he have the money, and that while she did, in fact have a will, because she had essentially given him certain money prior to her death, that it did not have to be so stated in the will.
Third District Attorney General Dan Armstrong said in published reports that the charges are not connected to Jones’ position as mayor.
Although the alleged crime happened in West Virginia, Tennessee has jurisdiction because at least some of the money that was taken ended up in a bank in Hawkins County, Armstrong said.
While the charge is only one count, the alleged “ongoing common scheme or planned theft” took place over a period of time, the DA said.
Bond reduced from $300,000 to $100,000
Jones’ original bond was set for $300,000, but Criminal Court Judge John Dugger agreed on Friday to reduce it to $100,000.
In a motion to reduce the bond, Jones’ attorney Richard Spivey asked for the bond to be “lowered to a reasonable sum of $25,000” on the grounds that his client is a lifelong resident of Hawkins County, is the Mayor of Mount Carmel, was a former police officer who “served this community honorably,” has no prior criminal history and is not a flight risk.
Spivey said in his motion that the $300,000 bond, “is extremely exorbitant considering murder suspects are given a much lower bond. This bond was politically motivated.”
According to published accounts, when Spivey pointed out in court that Jones is the Mayor of Mount Carmel, Dugger replied, “He may be the mayor of whatever, but this is still an A felony.”
Theft Over $250,000 is a Class A Felony punishable by 15-25 years in prison if found guilty.
Dugger reduced the bond to $100,000, and Jones waved his arraignment, which was originally set for April 29. A trial date was set for May 18, and Spivey told the judge the trial would likely take three days.
Jones resumes Mayoral duties
Jones has been absent from the past two town BMA meetings reportedly due to illness.
The BMA met on the evening of Feb. 20 for a workshop, just one day before Jones was released from jail.
“We all know that the mayor was arrested, but, at this point we cannot do anything about that as far as filling that position or doing anything about that position,” Vice Mayor Jennifer Williams said during the workshop. “He is still mayor unless he is convicted. We live in a country where you are presumed innocent until found guilty, so that’s really all we can address on that situation at this time.”
Because he has not been convicted of the aforementioned charge, and he has not been charged with any malfeasance within the municipal government, the BMA currently does not have the authority to remove him from office.
According to published accounts, Jones is in the process of being evicted from his residence in Mount Carmel. Hawkins Co. Circuit Court Clerk Randy Collier told the Review that no detainer had been filed against Jones as of Feb. 24.
Spivey noted on Friday that, if Jones were released from jail, he would be staying with his father in Washington County.
“Presently, the mayor does have a Mount Carmel residence, but, at any point in the future, if it is found that he does not reside within the city limits, he would be ineligible to hold office,” City Manager Mike Housewright told the Review.
In regard to claims that Jones would be staying in Washington County, Housewright said, “I would have to assume at this point that that is a short-term thing.”
Jones did stop by city hall on Friday afternoon, shortly after being released from jail, but Housewright indicated that Jones will likely not attend the next BMA meeting, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
“Generally, the sentiment he expressed to me was that he felt the meeting would be more productive in his absence, given all of this controversy,” Housewright told the Review.
Housewright went on to add that, “as far as city staff and city hall, the administration has no position on it and no statement regarding the matter.”
Readers will find a link to the original story detailing the charges in the online version of this article.
