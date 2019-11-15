SNEEDVILLE — Hancock Co. Elementary School has a lot of talented young artists who entered the Eagle’s recent Halloween coloring contest. Four of those students won first place in three age groups, with one age group having two “tie” winners! The winners include: Ryleigh Spillman (Age group 4-6), Lacy Howerton and Michael Bowers (tie, age group 7-9), and Kali Trent (age group 10-12). Congratulations to the winners, and be watching for upcoming coloring contests for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Easter.
