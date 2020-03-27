ROGERSVILLE — The Appalachian Fair has selected youth of the region to serve on the 2020 Appalachian Fair Youth Board.
Among the 30 members who will volunteer their time to plan and work the fair are Hawkins County teens Gema Brooks, Abby Carmack, Emma Carmack, Lacy Collier, Mallory Cope, Andy Davis, Laura Grace Jenkins, Jim Jenkins, Brayden Lawson, Colton McLain, Amelia Metz, Jacey Moncier, Kaylee Russell and Hunter Webb.
The youth board recently met for the first planning meeting of the year and leadership training. Lucas Hitechew, College and Career Advisor, conducted leadership and inspirational exercises.
Members elected officers choosing Laura Grace Jenkins as President and Jim Jenkins as Vice President. Youth board adult directors are Melissa Shelton and Lisa Rupert.
The Appalachian Fair has been held in Gray, Tennessee for more than 90 years and attracts 200,000 visitors annually.
