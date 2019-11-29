SNEEDVILLE — WCQR Radio in Gray, and Second Harvest Food Bank in Kingsport, reached their goal of providing 5,500 Thanksgiving boxes to residents of East Tennessee, 460 of which were distributed to families in Hancock County last Saturday.
Each box came complete with a turkey, dessert and all the fixings for a complete traditional meal.
It took a cooperative effort to get them over the mountain and distribute them on a cold, rainy weekend. Second Harvest is tasked with allotting the dinners between their participating agencies in the upper eight-county area. Jubilee Project, a Hancock County ministry, takes on the job of signing up residents and handing out slips which allows them to participate.
Of One Accord Ministry, another Hancock County ministry, provided the two trucks to get the meals from Second Harvest and transport them over the mountain.
But, OOA director Sheldon Livesay said, it takes a complete effort which included the Hancock Co. Rescue Squad and Sheriff’s Department for traffic control. Hancock County’s elected officials volunteered to put meals in cars that were lined up for a quarter mile waiting their turn.
One elected official stated, “it was our blessing today to be able to come and load these dinners and wish our neighbors a genuine Happy Thanksgiving! It’s a sight that warms your heart.”
Mike Gibson, director for Of One Accord Ministry, in Sneedville, expressed deep gratitude to each donor, to WCQR and Second Harvest on behalf of both those that helped with this distribution and those residents receiving these Thanksgiving meals.
“The average income for these recipient families is a bare-bones $600 a month,” Gibson said. “Donors can rest assured their gifts were greatly needed and appreciated.
Livesay ended by stating, “We work with these agencies from around our region and we know they could equally relay some of the same stories during their distributions”.
