SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Board of Education over a two-night period, Feb. 27-28, interviewed six candidates for the Director of Schools post being vacated in June by the retiring Tony Seal.
Brian Greene, Byron Booker, Joyce Mullins, Greg Marion, Michael Belcher, and Josh Fleenor each spent between 45 minutes and an hour with the board, responding to pre-determined questions from each board member, and also spending a few minutes telling BOE members about themselves and why they are interested in the position.
All seven members of the BOE — Chairman Jack Mullins, Vice Chair David Jones, Freddie Mullins, Carl Reed, Jeff Stapleton, Hugh Kyle Livesay, and Dennis Holt —were present for the first evening of interviews, while Jones was absent from the second round of interviews on Friday.
The BOE were set to discuss at their March 5, 2020 meeting how to proceed with the process of selecting a new Director.
