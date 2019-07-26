When is the last time you had the opportunity to eat in a restaurant that’s been in business for over 80 years and still going strong? I had that opportunity last week when I had lunch at the Little Dutch Restaurant, located at 115 S. Cumberland Street, in Morristown.
I had taken my cousin, Ruth, to the hospital and dropped her off for her chemo treatment. I ran a couple of errands and was driving by the Little Dutch when I thought this would be a great restaurant to review. After many years of not going there, I had eaten there a little over a month ago with Ruth. It happens to be one of her favorites.
Back in the spring of 1969, I was working a couple of blocks up the street for the telephone company when I first ate there with some of my co-workers. I ate there for lunch several more times back then. I ate there again in the 1990s when the company I was working for had a company dinner there. The food has been excellent every time I ate there, and my most recent visit was no exception.
It’s hard to believe when you tell someone that a restaurant has been in business since 1939, but that’s the year when Frank and Mattie Lorino opened their restaurant, Little Dutch. Do you realize that’s when our President was Franklin D. Roosevelt? It was operated by that family until brothers George and Tommy Angelos purchased the restaurant in 1973. Frank Lorino, the original owner died in 1970.
Today the business is owned by George Angelos and his wife Nina. They are head chefs, managers, waiters and always official greeters. George and Nina made a promise; years of good service and great food.
On the day that I had lunch, they had two lunch specials; pork chops and the grilled salmon salad. I almost ordered the pork chops, but chose the chicken parmigiana instead. That was a tender filet of chicken topped with tomato sauce, melted provolone cheese and served with spaghetti with meat sauce and toasted garlic bread. The serving size was more than generous It was positively delicious I couldn’t even eat half, so I had leftovers for another meal. The price was $9.99. That’s not much more than a burger and fries at any fast food today. So in my book, it was a real bargain. I could have added a salad for $3.49.
The lunch menu was pretty limited, but did include a variety of appetizers from $6.49 to $7.49. Soups and salads ranged from $4.99 to $12.99 for the grilled salmon salad.
There were light and healthy options for the health conscious customer. There were also a few other entrees as well as a variety of sandwiches.
Something that caught my eye was the dessert menu (imagine that) which contained baklava, Greek custard pie, cheesecake, as well as good old American apple pie. I’ve promised myself that I have to go back try the baklava.
If you choose to eat dinner instead of lunch, you’ll find a more varied menu including chicken Marsala, moussaka, calf liver, pork chops as well as a variety of fish, seafood and steaks. The most expensive item on the menu is the filet or rib eye at $23.99. Well worth if for the meals like they serve. Dinner begins at 4:00 PM.
A kid’s menu is available.
Beer and wine are also available.
The Little Dutch Restaurant is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. On Friday and Saturday they are open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. They are closed on Sunday. Their phone number is 423-581-1441.
Also forgot to tell you about the classic music I was listening to and enjoying. Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra – what more can I say! It was almost like being transported to a little café in Italy.
Yes, I thoroughly enjoyed my meal, and I think you will too!
As always, enjoy!
(PUB. NOTE: Elizabeth frequently reviews area restaurants for her columns. If you are the owner/operator of a local restaurant and would like to be considered for a review, contact the writer at mammawcas@gmail.com. Elizabeth also enjoys hearing from readers who would like to share their own recipes and food-related stories.)
