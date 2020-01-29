ROGERSVILLE — Official “sample ballots” for the March 3, 2020, Presidential Preference Primary and Hawkins Co. Primary Elections were published in the Midweek (Jan. 29) edition of The Rogersville Review.
The ballots for this election contain the names of Democratic and Republican candidates for President of the United States, delegates to each of the parties’ National Conventions, Hawkins Co. Assessor of Property, and District One Constable (to fill a vacancy until 2022).
The last day to register to vote in the March 3 primary is Feb. 3.
Early Voting begins Wednesday, Feb. 12 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
There will be no Early Voting on Monday, Feb. 17, because of the Presidents Day holiday.
Days/hours for the two locations in Hawkins County are as follows:
• CHURCH HILL SATELLITE OFFICE — 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays, Feb. 15 and 22, from 9 a.m. until noon, and extended hours on Tuesday, Feb. 25 until 8 p.m.; Church Hill Rescue Squad Building, 351 W. Main Blvd.; and,
• COURTHOUSE, ROGERSVILLE — 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, on Saturdays, Feb. 15 and 22, from 9 a.m. until noon, and extended hours on Tuesday, Feb. 25 until 8 p.m.; 100 East Main Street.
Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers reminds voters who are voting in person on Election Day or during Early Voting that a federal or State of Tennessee government-issued photo ID — containing the person’s name and photograph — is required to vote unless an exception applies. Persons with questions about the Photo ID Law may call the local Election Commission office or go to www.GoVoteTN.com.
A registered voter may vote by mail only if certain conditions apply. Persons who would like more information may contact the Election Commission office about requesting a ballot to vote “absentee” by U.S. Mail.
The last day the Election Commission can process an application to vote “absentee” by U.S. Mail is Feb. 25, 2020.
Persons with handicaps or disabilities who have questions about needed accommodations in the voting process should call 423-272-8061, email hawkins.commission@tn.gov, or come by the Election Commission office in the Courthouse Annex (second floor), located at 110 East Main Street, Room 301, Rogersville, during office hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Voting machines will be inspected and sealed for Election Day voting on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m., at the Election Commission office in the Courthouse Annex. Candidates and the public are welcome to attend.
On Election Day, March 3, 2020, persons MUST vote at their assigned precinct. On that day, polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Voting machine tapes will be posted after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at the Election Commission office.
Members of the Hawkins Co. Election Commission are:
• Joyce Simon, Chairman;
• Teresa Greer, Secretary;
• Nancy Point, Member;
• S. LeVern Nunley, Member; and,
• Jennie Carter, Member.
