Jan. 25
HAWKINS CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY MEET AND GREET: with Dr. Manny Sethi (candidate for US Senator), at the Republican Headquarters, 110 Church St., Rogersville, 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 26
SINGING: with The English Family, at New Life Baptist Church, Bean Station, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Everyone welcome! Jimmie Hubbard, Pastor.
Jan. 28
THE HAWKINS CO GAS UTILITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: will meet at the Utility Office, 202 Park Blvd., Rogersville, at 6:00 p.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 1
FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL: Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Rd., Bristol, Va., at 4:00 p.m. Served with lots of traditional sides, a large variety of homemade desserts, and drinks. Music by Danny Whited and Friends of Bluegrass, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 9
SINGING: with The English Family, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
Feb. 10
HAWKINS CO ELECTION COMMISSION REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING: February meeting time has been changed to 10 a.m., due to scheduling conflict of the County Election Commission. Meeting will be held in the Election Office Conference Room. If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities call (423) 272-8061; vote@hawkinstnelections.com.
Feb. 11
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 18
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Feb. 20
HAWKINS CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY SPAGHETTI SUPPER/MEET AND GREET: at Occasions on the Square, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Meet and greet with all candidates for 2020 Election. $12 per person. Menu includes: spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, dessert and drink.
Feb. 24
SUNSHINE NOTICE: Hosted by the Hawkins County Health Council, at the Hawkins Co. Health Dept. Conference Room, 201 Park Blvd., from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Feb. 25
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
March 8
SINGING: with Over Home Boys, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
March 10
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
March 14
ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DINNER CELEBRATION: hosted by St. Henry Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council. Menu includes hearty portion of corn beef and cabbage, meal includes salad, bread, drinks, and a dessert. Doors opening at 3 p.m. for take-out. Dine-in from 4-7 p.m. Cost for adults is $12, $6 for 5-10 years, and 4 and younger eat free. For take-out orders you may call in for pickup or stop in. For more information contact St. Henry Catholic Church at 423-272-6897 or call Bill Hewitt at 321-693-1548.
ENCHANTED PRINCESS TEA PARTY: at Occasions on the Square, 101 W. Main St., Rogersville, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Cost is $30 for one adult and one child. Additional child is $15. Contact The Dance Barre at dancebarre13@yahoo.com or call 423-923-7077. Lunch provided, as well as a meet and greet with each princess, and a special performance from Queen Elsa. All proceeds go to the Dance Barre Competitive Team.
March 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
March 31
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
April 5
SINGING: with Cross Roads, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
April 14
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
April 20
SUNSHINE NOTICE: Hosted by the Hawkins County Health Council, at the Hawkins Co. Health Dept. Conference Room, 201 Park Blvd., at 12:00 p.m.
April 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
April 28
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
May 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIAN FIRST HORSE SHOW: at Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Rd., Thorn Hill, TN. Gates open at 3 pm, opening ceremony at 5 pm. For more information call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
May 12
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
May 17
SINGING: with Grafter In, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
June 9
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
June 14
SINGING: with The Hendricks, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
July 14
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
July 19
SINGING: with Locust Ridge Boys, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
August 9
HOMECOMING/SINGING: with Ray Ball, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
August 11
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
September 8
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
September 13
SINGING: with Brain Burchfield, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
October 11
SINGING: with Friendly View Trio, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
October 13
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
November 10
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
November 22
SINGING: with Mike Gibson Family, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
December 8
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
January 12
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
