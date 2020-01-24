HARROGATE — Lincoln Memorial University has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall semester of 2019.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester. Included on the list from Hawkins County are:
ROGERSVILLE — Harper Russell, Jacob Lanning, Hunter Wyatt, Landon Margetjak, Samuel McMurry, Autumn Belcher, Annia Mullins, and Victoria Voiles.
CHURCH HILL — Clayton Stanley, Makenzie Hagood and Alexis Moore.
BULLS GAP — Emily Long.
MOUNT CARMEL — Leah Fields.
MOORESBURG — Brent Smith.
SURGOINSVILLE — Sinclair Conley.
Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.