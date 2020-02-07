Question: Is it possible to explain Revelation in simple easy and understandable terms?
Answer: Yes! So let’s begin with Genesis 3:15. Yes, I know of the many theories that exist concerning this passage of the Bible, but there is a clear message here. This is the place in the Bible that God mentions, in a nutshell, what took place in the Book of revelation — victory over sin in Christ. Here in Genesis 3 we see the first sin committed on earth addressed by God resulting in the separation of humankind and God, and man could not save himself from the bondage of sin. We might say that Revelation is page two; the rest of the story.
Chapter 1 vs 1-20: Must be considered as an introduction or foreword to the rest of the book, because it emphasizes that what is written is God’s word which when read and understood it benefits Christians. And, that not only is it God’s word, but it is given just when it is needed for it is about things that “must shortly come to pass” (v1), for “the time is at hand” (v3). That means “now;” not sometime in the future of John’s lifetime, but in his lifetime! To read these Bible terms any other way results in an unfair and unprofitable reading of this book and the Bible. (See Matthew 24:34 for a better insight on things talked about happening and when they will happen.) Think about it.
The apostle John personally greets the seven local churches of Christ and introduces the co-authors of this book which is no less than God the Father; Jesus the Son and our Savior; and the Holy Spirit the divine messenger that delivered God’s word to us (vs4-5 & John 16:13). Don’t fail to see the implication of this — it’s of divine origin. It is the love; intent; work; and commitment of these three that the Saints will have need to be thankful for in the days ahead as well as Christians today (vs6-7 & Revelation 7:12). And yes, Jesus is the author and cause of everything and He will also be the final judge of everything when He comes again — He has all power in heaven and earth (v8 & Matthew 28:18).
Now we find the apostle John identifying himself as a brother in Christ and companion in tribulation and patience of the gospel.
Being in the Spirit on the Lord’s Day or under the influence of the Spirit on Sunday, he explains that he had received a divine commission or command and was told to write this book and send it to the seven local churches of Christ (vs9-11; Matthew 16:18 & Romans 16:16). The voice that issued this commission or command was no less than that of Christ our leader and Savior in all His sovereignty, magnificence and majesty, and He is seen standing in the midst, inside or heart, of His local churches; a position of full and total authority (vs12-20 & John 14:15).
In conclusion: let’s accept John’s word that this book is talking about things that happened then, not now, or yet in the future. Our souls are precious and this book can and will instill true hope in our hearts if we let it (Hebrews 6:18-19)!
