SNEEDVILLE — A massive $2.5 million renovation project at Hancock County Schools could begin soon, after the County Commission gave its stamp of approval on Monday evening for the local school system to proceed with the loan.
That loan, which will be obtained at an interest rate of 1.5%, will be repaid over a 16-year period — from the school system’s budget, at no additional cost to taxpayers — with savings realized from the project, which will replace all of the old, worn-out heating and air conditioning units, cafeteria freezers, lighting fixtures, and outdated bathroom facilities with modern new energy-efficient HVAC systems, freezers, LED lighting fixtures (which, along with the HVAC units, can be remotely controlled from principals’ cell phones or iPads®), and water-saving bathroom fixtures.
The loan has already been approved by the State Dept. of Education, through a U.S. Dept. of Energy initiative, but needed approval by the Commission in order to move the loan forward.
Director of Schools Tony Seal told the Commission at the Jan. 13, 2020 meeting that the project can’t begin soon enough.
“Everything we have is 20 years old,” he said.
A representative of Johnson Controls met last spring and summer, on several occasions, with the Hancock Co. Board of Education, to discuss the project.
The proposal, as presented by Johnson Controls, would guarantee the HCBOE an annual savings of some 48% on their yearly utilities’ bills, which currently run about $338,000.
With that savings in hand, Seal told the Eagle after that meeting, the board could afford to borrow and repay a low-interest loan from Tennessee Lottery funds and still save money by replacing all of its old, worn out equipment with new, energy-efficient equipment.
“With this new system, we can manage when we want the heat and air on in classrooms from our iPads,” Seal said in the April 11, 2019 meeting.
Now, heat, air and lights have to be turned on and off manually, and bathroom fixtures use far more water than is used by more economical modern units.
“Our schools are 19 years old, and equipment is wearing out,” he said in the April meeting. “We spend a fortune just trying to maintain what we have.”
In the May 2 meeting, BOE member Jack Mullins said that, “We’re going to have to do something and this is the cheapest way out that I see”.
A motion by Mullins, and a subsequent ‘second’, received majority approval to give Seal the authority to move forward with the project.
The estimated savings of some $130,000+ per year would be used to repay the loan from the Tenn. Lottery Foundation.
Apparently, from the board’s discussion last year, Johnson Controls’ fee for services rendered in connection with the project will amount to $400,000 over a 16-year period, or $25,000 per year.
There would also reportedly be an “up front” cost of about $35,000 to the system, as stated in the April 11 meeting.
In other school-related matters at Monday’s meeting, the Commission — following a vote by the Board of Education at its Jan. 2, meeting — agreed to have an easement drawn up so that two families who are now using an existing water well at the old Kyles Ford School property can continue to do so.
The easement will be transferrable, if the property is ever sold, until such time as it becomes unusable or no one lives there.
Right now, Seal told the Commission, it is still uncertain who owns the well — the County or the School System — but either way, the easement is the right thing to do.
If it is determined that the Commission owns the property, the County would grant the easement, or, if determined otherwise, the School Board would sign it.
