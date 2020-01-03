There is still no Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement between Hawkins County and its Central Dispatch center, as Director Gay Murrell has not released the bank records Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee has requested of her, and Lee is not relenting.
Back in September, Lee told the Review that he won’t sign the agreement because he “does not feel that it’s in the best interest of the citizens of Hawkins County …. Before I enter into a contract with them, I would like to see their bank statements and credit card statements for the past three years. I was elected to watch over the county’s money, and that’s what I’m doing. I’m getting resistance here for whatever reason. I don’t know why she won’t give us her records—that’s all I’m requesting is her records.”
He went on to explain that the dispatch center is not the only county entity from which he has requested these records, but they are the only entity that has not produced them.
He also told the Review in September that “the ECD (Emergency Communications District)/911 has failed their audit for several years,” citing an example from page 34 of the 2017 audit that read, “Condition: during the year ended June 30, 2017, several line items of expenditures exceeded their budgeted amounts …TCA 7-86-120 requires ECD’s to adopt and operate under an annual budget …Hawkins Co. ECD has incurred expenses (not legally) approved in accordance with the state statute.”
Murrell, however, told the Review that “we (Central Dispatch) have never failed an audit. We had one finding.”
Central dispatch has clean yearly audit
At the contentious December 911 board meeting, Murrell read an email aloud from the auditor’s office saying, “I wanted to let you know that all prior findings have been corrected during the current calendar year, the current audit period. So, you will not be required to complete a corrective action plan for the period ending on June 30, 2019.”
“For those of you who don’t understand that or have any questions, it means we have a clear audit this year,” Murrell told the board at the meeting.
Lee is still not willing to sign the interlocal agreement or any other agreements between the county and central dispatch, though.
On the agenda during December’s meeting was discussion of the status of two on-going agreements: one governing use of the county-owned communications trailer and one addressing EMA’s use of land for the county-owned open storage building at the central dispatch building.
When the board asked for the status of these agreements at the meeting, Emergency Management Agency Director Jamie Miller told the board, “On the issue of these two agreements, the Mayor has instructed me that, until the Interlocal Agreement issue is resolved, we won’t be negotiating any agreements.”
Board member Michael Gillespie’s resignation
Later in the meeting, Chairman Mike Herrell read a letter that board member Michael Gillespie sent to the board offering his resignation due to “personal reasons.” Thus, board members were charged with nominating someone to fill the vacant seat.
Herrell explained that the board would send their nomination for Mayor Lee’s approval. Lee then can choose whether to accept the nomination or appoint someone else. Lastly, the County Commission must vote on the Mayor’s chosen candidate.
Current board bylaws
According to the current 911 board bylaws, which were put in place on April 11, 2019, the board is to be comprised of nine Hawkins County residents representing the following: one individual from the Hawkins County Board of Commissioners, the Hawkins County Sheriff, one individual from the municipal police departments within Hawkins County, one individual from EMS or Rescue Squad within Hawkins County, one individual from the Hawkins County Fireman’s Association, one individual currently associated with the Hawkins County Board of Education, one individual currently associated with the Hawkins County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) and not already represented in the above criteria, and two Hawkins County citizens.
Filling Michael Gillespie’s seat
However, when it came time to nominate Gillespie’s replacement, there was some confusion over which board member represented what group. Herrell later clarified for the Review that Gillespie sat on the board as a Hawkins County citizen.
However, Herrell explained that some of the board members—including Gillespie—were appointed to the board before the current set of bylaws was put in place. Thus, the current board does not meet the representation outlines in the bylaws.
Herrell explained that, even after Gillespie’s resignation, the board still has two members representing Hawkins Co. citizens— Larry Wheeler and Tony Fugate— but has no representation from either the LEPC or the School Board.
Thus, when board member Fred Castle nominated Church Hill Police Chief Chad Mosley to fill Gillespie’s seat, Murrell explained, “according to the bylaws, we’ve got to have someone from either the LEPC or the School Board,” as Mosley does not represent either organization.
In the end, the matter was tabled until the board’s January meeting. However, the board voted to fill Gillespie’s vacant spot on the personnel committee with Larry Wheeler.
