ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville man who allegedly fired an airsoft gun at his neighbors, striking one of them in the face, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Stephanie Bolognese said in a report that she responded about 11:21 p.m. on April 4, 2020, to an address on Light Road, in Rogersville, in response to a complaint that a man was shooting an airsoft rifle at people standing in a neighboring yard.
The complainant stated that Michael Brandon Dykes, 38, of Light Road, shot at them, striking one man in his face.
Deputy Bolognese spoke with the victim who was struck by the projectile, and said she could see a “small red dot under his left eye” which the man said happened as a result of the incident.
Both the complainant and the victim told Bolognese that Dykes was “shooting the airsoft gun” at them from across the street at his residence.
Bolognese then went to Dykes’ residence and queried him about what had happened.
“Michael denied shooting any airsoft gun at his neighbors and said that his neighbors had been yelling at him from across the street but he had been inside his house,” the report continues.
However, the complainant then showed the deputy a video of the incident in which Bolognese said she could “hear the shots being fired toward them”.
When confronted with that finding, Dykes said “that he just had a friend over but didn’t know he had an airsoft gun”.
Later, Dykes contradicted his statement by saying that he “saw his friend” shoot an airsoft gun at his neighbors.
Bolognese arrested Dykes and transported him to the Hawkins Co. Jail. At the time the arrest report was filed, a date had not been set for Dykes’ appearance in Sessions Court.
