The other night we had a terrible windstorm go through our city around 9:30 p.m. There was lots of damage all around the Kingsport/Church Hill area. We lost our electricity and cable, but within three hours everything was restored!
How nice to know that the power company workers were on the ball to fix all the outages. We tend to forget about thanking them for having to get out to go on duty (like a fireman would have done, too).
So, I stand in the gap for many when I say, “THANK YOU ALL AND MAY GOD BLESS YOU!”
Mary Lou Mennona
Kingsport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.