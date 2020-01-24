MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College has named 306 students to the President’s List. Students must have a perfect grade point average of 4.0 while carrying at least 12 college credit hours.
Hawkins County students include: Anna Michelle Adams, Amanda Grace Carroll, Katelyn Elizabeth Carter, Katie BrieAnne Clevinger, Haliey Michell Elkins, Tanner Scott Ferrell, Reanna Rose Hanson, Jesse Ray Harrell, Cortney Denise Harris, McKenzie Kaitlyn Hensley, Kirsten Allie Henson, Caden Lee Hickman,Dathan M. Hickman, John Douglas Jenkins, Megan Nicole-Hope Keasling, Mahala Rae Kinkead, Lindsey Elisabeth Purdy, Jake Garrison Risner, Dakota M. Sayers, Regan Elizabeth Simmons, Gabriel M. Stowe, Zachary Allen Trent, and Andrew Alonte Villa.
Walters State named 495 students to the Dean’s List for fall semester, 2019. Students must have a 3.5-3.99 grade point average while carrying at least 12 hours of college credit.
Hawkins County students include: Hannah M. Burns, Casey Allen Carter, Aubrey Briana Cobb, Kennedy Elizabeth Cowan, Summer Jeriann Dalton, Elizabeth Marianna Gooslin, Anna Elizabeth Haley, Connor Seth Helton, Grace A. Henard, Elizabeth Ashley Hogan, Rhonda Lee House-Plank, Allie Elizabeth Irwin, Alyssa Dawn Janeway, Avery A. Kenner, Brooke Lashay Lawson, Kortney Diane Lawson, James Peter McIntier, Jaylyn Rae Purdy, Macy Carlen Reed, Jeremiah Kyle Shearer, Gracie-Raye Hagood Smith, and Harmony Allison Wichelns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.