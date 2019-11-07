SNEEDVILLE – After a long season of ups and downs, plus injuries, the Hancock County Indians are in the TSSAA playoffs.
The Indians will host the Coalfield Yellow Jackets on Friday, November 8, at 7 p.m.
The Indians finished the regular season 3-7 with a 2-1 region record.
Injuries hurt the Indians late in the season, with Quarterback Devon Blevins out for the season. Coach Brandon Gibbs said that Ethan Short is doubtful with a knee injury but Darran Collins (sprained ankle) is a hopeful.
The visiting Yellow Jackets, from Monroe County, come in with a 7-3 record. Coach Gibbs.
“They are a physical and athletic spread team and are balanced in running and throwing the ball. It will certainly be a challenge for us,” Coach Gibbs said.
(GOOD LUCK INDIANS from your friends at The Hancock County Eagle!)
