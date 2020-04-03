MOUNT CARMEL — A car reported as stolen from an address in Surgoinsville was recovered last week after a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy spotted and pursued the vehicle in the Mount Carmel area.
Cpl. Anthony Crosby said in a report that abut 2:40 a.m., on March 26, 2020, while patrolling on US 11W in Mount Carmel, he spotted a 2004 Toyota Prius — that matched the description of one reported stolen between 11 p.m. on March 24 and 5:30 p.m. on March 25, from a residence on Whispering Oaks, in Surgoinsville — traveling west on Main Street at a high rate of speed.
Since Main Street runs parallel to US 11W, Crosby said he was able to pace the vehicle doing 61 mph in a 30 mph zone.
“The driver of the vehicle apparently became aware of my presence and braked suddenly and turned north onto Inca Avenue,” Crosby’s report states.
The deputy exited US 11W in an attempt to intercept the vehicle but was temporarily unable to locate it.
Several minutes later, Crosby said, he noted the vehicle on a residential street and attempted to turn around. The driver sped away, “in an attempt to elude me,” the report continues.
About 2:46 a.m., Crosby again made visual contact with the Toyota, traveling at a high rate of speed, headed east on Main Street with no headlights on.
With lights and siren on, Crosby said, the driver still refused to stop, and continued at a high rate of speed, turning north onto Kaywood Avenue and continued to the end of the dead-end street and “drove recklessly into a wooded area until the vehicle became lodged on a large boulder and could proceed no further”.
The two occupants who jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot remained at large as of presstime.
The owner of the vehicle, which has a value of $4,000, was contacted and it was towed by Hurst Towing.
