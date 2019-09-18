ROGERSVILLE — A hayfield, a more than century-old spring house, an iconic barn and two nearby homes have been transformed into a brand-new event venue for people looking for "a different kind of place" to hold wedding receptions, birthdays, anniversaries, company picnics, family reunions or other gatherings in Hawkins County.
The 20-acre site at 467 Bray Road, in the historic Hickory Cove community near Rogersville, is a development of Richard and Monica Conley.
"We just kept looking at this place and thinking, its so picturesque," Monica told the Review.
When an opportunity presented itself to obtain the property, Richard said, the couple moved immediately to buy the site.
Now, after months of site preparation and renovations, bookings are being accepted for Conley Farm at Big Creek.
"We're really excited about the possibilities," Monica said. "It's a family-friendly place where children are welcome."
Nearby Big Creek, which flows through the property, is a "kid magnet" for the younger generation wanting to play in the water or hunt for fresh-water mussels, she said. During a recent barbecue and "open house" at the site, several people could be seen sitting in lawn chairs along the creek bank while children splashed in the water, and others played "frisbee" on the spacious grassy lawn between the barn and the creek.
The rustic site, which features a century-old (or older) spring house with a foundation of native stone, offers dozens of unique "photo opportunity" sites for weddings, engagements or other occasions.
The large completely renovated barn offers seating for up to 200 guests.
Two nearby homes, which were part of the package, have been transformed as well, one into a "getting ready" facility with bride and groom suites and a kitchen, and the other into a five bedroom, two bath furnished guest house.
"We just kept thinking how something like this could benefit the community," Monica said.
Richard, son Levi, and crew set to work flooring the barn, installing custom-built wagon-wheel chandelier lighting, bathrooms, and other amenities.
"Its taken a bit but we're kinda proud of how it turned out," Richard said. "We will be doing more as time goes along but, for now, its ready to go and we hope people will make use of it."
A special community Christmastime event is planned for Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. — Hot Chocolate with Santa.
"We'd love for people to bring their kids, see the place, and let's get to know each other," Monica said.
To schedule a viewing of the site, or for information on booking a wedding or other special event, readers may call 423-578-4189 or visit their Facebook page, Conley Farm at Big Creek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.