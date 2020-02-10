HAWKINS COUNTY — An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 3rd District Attorney General’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Mount Carmel man accused of stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars from his grandmother.
In August 2019, at the request of District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of theft against Christopher Scott Jones, who is currently serving as the mayor of Mount Carmel.
During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that between November 2014 and January 2016, Jones, 48, stole more than $300,000 from his grandmother and her estate by writing checks from her account to himself for false reimbursements.
Last week, a Hawkins Co. Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jones with one count of Theft over $250,000.
On Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, he was arrested and booked into the Hawkins Co. Jail on a $300,000 bond.
(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Readers may recall that the Review, more than a year ago, published an in-depth article on the accusations against Jones. This story will be updated and printed in its entirety in the Midweek edition available on Wednesday.)
