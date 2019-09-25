THORN HILL — A Sunday chase involving two cars that were reportedly drag racing started out in Hawkins County and ended in Hancock County.
Hawkins Co. Deputy Hunter Clay Jones said in a report that about 6:21 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2019, he observed a black Nissan GTR and a gray Accura RSX traveling north on Hwy. 31 at a high rate of speed, and passing another vehicle on a double-yellow line.
The vehicle that was passed had to take evasive actions to avoid a collision, Jones said.
“I activated my blue lights and siren and pulled in behind the two cars,” he stated in the report. “The cars then accelerated where I paced them to be doing 80mph in a 40mph zone. The vehicles continued driving at a high rate of speed and failed to maintain their lane multiple times.”
Jones notified other Hawkins County officers, and as the vehicles crossed the county line, the Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office was also advised of the pursuit.
There, they continued on Hwy. 31 until the intersection of Deer Run Road, in the Thorn Hill community, where both pulled over and Jones initiated “high risk” stop procedures.
When asked why he didn’t pull over, the driver of the 2003 Accura, Benjamin Cotton Suplee, 28, of Brockland Drive, Morristown, told authorities that, “he was scared of being pulled over and that it was a stupid mistake,” Jones noted.
The driver of the 2009 Nissan, Samuel Paxson Suplee, 29, of Clear Brook Drive, Jefferson City, told Jones that the reason he didn’t stop was because he “had an adrenalin rush.
Both were charged with driving on roadway laned for traffic, drag racing, reckless endangerment by motor vehicle, speeding (80mph in 40mph zone), and evading arrest by motor vehicle.
They were booked at the Hawkins Co. Jail and were scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
