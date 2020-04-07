ROGERSVILLE — Reports of a man brandishing a long gun and beating on the door of a residence on Burem Road last Friday evening, April 3, 2020, led to Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputies responding to the scene and deploying their department-issued AR-15 rifles.
A report by Deputy Kyle Shively said that before their arrival, Central Dispatch advised that the suspect had gotten into a vehicle with the weapon.
Upon arrival, deputies spotted a vehicle with brake lights on that suddenly turned off, and attempted to make contact via their public address system.
Since the vehicle had tinted windows and due to the nature of the incident, deputies deployed their AR-15’s.
A man identified as Curtis Ross Trent, 46, of Speedwell Road, Bulls Gap, got out of the vehicle and was observed to be unsteady on his feet and “constantly stumbling”, but was taken into custody without further incident.
Deputies detected a “strong amount of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person”, cleared the scene and returned the weapons to their cruisers, the report stated.
A Mossberg 500 12-gauge pump shotgun with five shells loaded was found in the vehicle next to where Curtis was sitting.
Shively said that the complainant, Curtis’ ex-wife, said that he had come over to mow the lawn and that she could tell that “something was wrong” with him.
Apparently, Curtis had gotten a vehicle stuck in a ditch at the back of the property and demanded that she try to pull it out.
He then grabbed a shotgun and began “pounding on he side of the door”, the report states.
The complainant stated that Curtis had “threatened to shoot anybody that showed up, but he would not shoot her”.
The shotgun and ammunition were taken into custody as evidence and Curtis was charged with public intoxication.
An April 6 date was set for Curtis’ initial appearance in Sessions Court.
