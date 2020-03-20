SURGOINSVILLE — Crossing over the “fog line” resulted in a traffic stop that led to the arrest of two persons last week.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Winter said that on March 14, 2020, he conducted the traffic stop after observing a 2009 KIA cross over the fog line at US11W and Kay Avenue.
Inside the vehicle he found driver Amanda Lynn Hash, 43, front seat passenger Timothy David Lee Laster, 42, both of Main Street, Surgoinsville, and a back seat passenger.
Hash, who initially gave Winter a false name, when asked for driver license, registration and proof of insurance, told the deputy that she did not have her license on her, did not know her Social Security number, had no insurance and that the tag on the vehicle had been switched.
Consent was given to search the vehicle and as the occupants were getting out, Winter said he saw a glass methamphetamine pipe in the floorboard where Laster had been sitting.
A search of the vehicle turned up a small amount of marijuana and a cellophane baggie containing a white residue.
“While I was searching suspect Laster, (he) spontaneously stated that there would be marijuana in the vehicle and that he had just smoked some”.
As the investigation proceeded, Winter’s report states, he found that Hash had lied about her name, and that the name she initially gave was that of her mother. A check through NCIC revealed that Hash’s driver license had been suspended.
Hash was arrested and charged with:
• Criminal impersonation;
• Driving on suspended license;
• Violation of financial responsibility law (no insurance); and,
• Unlawful removal of registration.
Laster was arrested and charged with:
• Unlawful drug paraphernalia.
The male passenger in the back seat was not charged.
