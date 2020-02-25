KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Art Guild’s 55th Appalachian Art Show will be on display in the Renaissance Center Main Gallery April 5-26, 2020.
The juried art show presents the best artists from the Appalachian region, and all artists age 16 and up are invited to participate.
Prizes are awarded for Best in Show ($700), 2nd Place ($500), and 3rd Palace ($300) as well as 10 Awards of Excellence ($100 each). The juror for this show will be Callie Hietala, current Manager Community Programs and Past Curator for the William King Museum of Art, Abingdon, VA.
The entry fee is $20 for a single submission and $30 for two. Each entrant is limited to two submissions.
Guidelines and an application can be obtained at www.kingsportartguild.com.
Artwork not meeting guidelines will not be accepted and entry fees will not be refunded. All applications and payments are due by March 19, 2020, and must be submitted electronically through the KAG website. (No exceptions. Late submissions will not be accepted.)
A list of artists accepted by the juror will be published on the website by the evening of April 2, and awards will be announced at the Opening Reception on April 5, from 2-4 p.m., in the Main Gallery of the Renaissance Center located at 1200 East Center Street, Kingsport.
Work not accepted by the juror will be available for pick-up on April 4, from 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., at the KAG office in the Renaissance Center.
The Guild would like to thank the Eastman Foundation for its generous support of the Show. Eastman invests in organizations worldwide that create positive change in the areas of environment, education, empowerment, and economic development.
The Guild is committed to creating opportunities for the Upper East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia communities to experience and showcase the visual arts through instructional classes, educational lectures, special events, and exhibitions.
For complete information on all events and classes visit www.kingsportartguild.com or call 423-246-1227.
