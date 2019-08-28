WASHBURN — Can it be that every Grainger County, Tennessee, Nicely and/or Niceley are all from the same, one and only American ancestor, Michael Nicely/Kniceley/Knusli who was born about 1742?
Michael died in 1831 at age of 89.
Anyone named or related to a Nicely, Knisely and various other spellings may want to come to the Narrow Ridge Hogskin History Day, Saturday, September 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The name has changed spellings so many times, it is difficult to trace, but they all pronounce it the same – Nicely.
The Nicely Family Tree we have has over 1,600 Nicelys. Are you on it? Spell it Nicley, Nicely, Niceley, Nissly, Nissley, Knussli, Kniceley, Knusly, Kneisley, or Kneussel, five of these spelled with a K, originated in Switzerland.
Do you know who was a murderer? Who deserted from the Confederate Army? The bad and the good, the Nicely families have made an important contribution to Grainger County and Tennessee as a whole.
Find out who was relocated from where for the creation of Norris Lake.
The 20th annual Hogskin History Day will be held that day at Narrow Ridge Earth Literacy Center, 1936 Liberty Hill Road, in Washburn.
Hogskin History Day is a celebration of the history, music, and culture of the North side of Clinch Mountain and adjacent counties, Union, Claiborne, and Knox. Within us are the people we have loved, not as they were but as we wanted them to be.
Come discover your family. See if you can be traced back to Martin Nussli (Nusli) born about 1520 in Kaltbrunn, Canton of St. Gallen, Switzerland.
By the way, you may also be part of the First Families of Tennessee!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.