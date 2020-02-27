SNEEDVILLE — At the end of a special-called work session on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, Hancock Co. School Board Chairman Mullins advised the board that he is calling for an executive, “closed door”, session on March 10 at 6 p.m.
“For what purpose?” Vice Chairman David Jones wanted to know.
Mullins said that there are “issues we need to discuss as a school board”, with board members and attorneys present, concerning “making sure that we understand what our school board policy says and what our code of ethics says”.
“So, I’m the issue, is that what you’re trying to say?” Jones responded.
Mullins said that an attorney, who is from Knoxville, will be present, one who has represented the board on matters in the past.
Some board members asked if the lawyer is being paid by the board.
Mullins said he didn’t know “how he’s being paid”, but that he would be representing the board.
State law allows only a scant few reasons why school boards may enter into closed-door meetings, which are not open to the public, one of which is to discuss litigation, or a pending lawsuit, involving the school system.
BOE member Jeff Stapleton said flatly that he would not be in attendance.
“If you don’t have four people here there better not be nothing discussed at the meeting,” he warned.
“You might ought to come to the meeting,” Mullins said to Stapleton.
“I ain’t gonna listen to no bullying session,” Stapleton replied.
Mullins had said at an earlier meeting that an “in depth” investigation was being conducted into matters involving points of law, school board policies, and ethics.
