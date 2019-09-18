ROGERSVILLE — Edward “Ed” O. King, age 74, of Rogersville, formerly of Morristown, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home.
Ed was a Design Engineer for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) having retired in 2000.
Ed had a passion for building birdhouses that were designed by photos of existing homes, churches, and barns in the Rogersville area. These extraordinary birdhouses were much admired by friends and family.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemarie; brother, Tommy (Robin) King; son, Todd King; daughter, Michelle Kouper; step-son, William Loof; step-daughter, Rebecca Strickland; two granddaughters; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Shepard’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Rogersville. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Alder Funeral Home.
