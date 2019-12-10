ROGERSVILLE — Cindy A. McClellan, age 71 of Rogersville, went to her Heavenly Home on December 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Orpha Yeisley; brother, Bob Yeisley; and sister, Marylou Berlin.
Surviors include her husband, Roy McClellan; daughter, Lori Ringley; special son “her sunshine”, Damon McClellan; step-sons, Doug (Jodi) McClellan and Joe (Kathy) McClellan; grandson of the home, Dalton Ringley; sisters, Diane Kaiser and Joann Thompson both of Ohio; best friend, Gloria Davis and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the home at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the home, 107 Damon Lane, Rogersville, TN 37857 for continued care of her “sunshine Damon”.
Arrangements are by Alder Funeral Home of Morristown.
