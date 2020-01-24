Goodson

EIDSON — Ray Goodson, age 60, of Eidson, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marce and Lauveda McLain Goodson; brothers, Laverne Goodson, Alan Goodson and an infant brother.

He is survived by his sons, Troy Goodson and wife, Leeann, of Mooresburg, Anthony Shawn Tipton and wife, Duranda, of Gray; granddaughter, Amelia Tipton; brothers, Randy Goodson, Gary Goodson both of Greeneville and Tim Goodson of Kingsport; uncle Chuckie McLain; and several cousins.

Ray had requested there be no formal services.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.

Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Goodson family.

